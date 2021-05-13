Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May, 13th (AGS, ALB, ALTR, AMKBY, ATRA, AZUL, BDC, BIREF, BJ, BNEFF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 13th:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $152.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $168.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $135.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a sell rating.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Seaport Global Securities currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $111.00 price target on the stock.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $78.00 target price on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a hold rating to a buy rating. Tudor Pickering currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $205.00 target price on the stock.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $22.00.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $225.00 price target on the stock.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $37.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Securities currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. Loop Capital currently has $450.00 target price on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $23.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.77.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $400.00 target price on the stock.

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

