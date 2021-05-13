Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Woodward (WWD)

Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2021 – Woodward is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $147.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $147.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $108.00 to $118.00.

5/4/2021 – Woodward had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $108.00 to $118.00.

Woodward stock opened at $118.80 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 13.32%.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $256,887.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,212 shares of company stock valued at $11,768,732 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Woodward by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Woodward by 3.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 152,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

