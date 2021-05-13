Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ASM International (ASMIY)

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/26/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/23/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/22/2021 – ASM International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/22/2021 – ASM International was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/16/2021 – ASM International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/14/2021 – ASM International had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2021 – ASM International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/30/2021 – ASM International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $274.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International NV has a fifty-two week low of $107.45 and a fifty-two week high of $323.97.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

