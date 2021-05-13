Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading 6.1% Higher

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.31. 11,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 955,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.58 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.98.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11,135.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 148,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 147,215 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.