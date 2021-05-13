Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REZI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Resideo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.62 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $240,860.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.