Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Up 5%

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.88. 9,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 776,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RFP. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -202.43 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

