Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. 76,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,997. The stock has a market cap of $148.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.84. Resonant has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

