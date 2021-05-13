Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Up 74.2% Over Last Week

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market cap of $15.54 million and approximately $578,720.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 74.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

