Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

RVNC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $842,216.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after buying an additional 128,414 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 138,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 62,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,433,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.