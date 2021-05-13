Reviewing EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EVmo alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EVmo and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Cars.com 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cars.com has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Cars.com’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cars.com is more favorable than EVmo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVmo and Cars.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $6.91 million 12.45 -$3.93 million N/A N/A Cars.com $606.68 million 1.47 -$445.32 million $1.45 8.97

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -80.05% -442.83% -80.65% Cars.com -151.54% 17.78% 7.01%

Summary

Cars.com beats EVmo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.