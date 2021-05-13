Reviewing GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) & Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $388.22 million 29.78 $66.05 million N/A N/A Five9 $328.01 million 33.11 -$4.55 million $0.12 1,350.00

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Five9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A Five9 -8.54% 0.40% 0.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GoodRx and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 7 0 2.43 Five9 1 4 12 0 2.65

GoodRx currently has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.69%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $198.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.38%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Five9.

Summary

Five9 beats GoodRx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile, as well as through APIs. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

