Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $874.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce $874.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $849.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $898.70 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $822.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes acquired 1,500 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $135,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.84. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

