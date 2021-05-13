RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $427,072.00 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,519,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $13.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.76. 2,259,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,026. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of -193.73 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RingCentral by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,587,000 after acquiring an additional 184,112 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 184,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 173,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,074,000 after acquiring an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.43.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

