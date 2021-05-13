Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00086799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01084221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00112254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00062466 BTC.

About Rio DeFi

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rio DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

