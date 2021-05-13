RioDeFi (RFUEL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.70 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0968 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $25.44 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00087757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01042602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00067229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00110414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00060103 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 262,870,167 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

