Ritocoin (RITO) Price Tops $0.0004

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Ritocoin has a market cap of $678,660.25 and $1,123.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.18 or 0.00609408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00079439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00229445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.38 or 0.01062008 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.71 or 0.01144155 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,591,809,955 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,749,285 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

