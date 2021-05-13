River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $214.20

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 214.20 ($2.80) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.74). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 212.17 ($2.77), with a volume of 15,431 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £181.31 million and a P/E ratio of 38.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 214.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.25.

Get River and Mercantile Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a GBX 3.89 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from River and Mercantile Group’s previous dividend of $2.34. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. River and Mercantile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.63%.

In related news, insider James Barham sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total transaction of £19,673 ($25,702.90).

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.