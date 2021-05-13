Rivetz Reaches Market Capitalization of $590,329.52 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $590,329.52 and $1,698.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0225 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00086267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.07 or 0.01105322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00112407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062216 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz is a coin. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

