ROAD Price Hits $0.0044 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. ROAD has a market capitalization of $347,318.45 and $63,802.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ROAD has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00080324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.00599130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00234101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.02 or 0.01065781 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.98 or 0.01178814 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00035002 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling ROAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

