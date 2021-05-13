Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 1,502 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

EL opened at $290.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.42. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The stock has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a PE ratio of 176.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

