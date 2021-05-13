Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 5,000 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.20% of Hexcel worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

