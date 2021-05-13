Robeco Schweiz AG Acquires 50,000 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 2.27% of Luxfer worth $13,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.77 million, a PE ratio of 56.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

