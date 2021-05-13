Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.13% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $127.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.24. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $428,161.03. Insiders sold a total of 7,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.