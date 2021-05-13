Robeco Schweiz AG Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,945 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.07% of Akamai Technologies worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,379,689 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $774,794,000 after purchasing an additional 141,290 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,136,451 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $434,286,000 after acquiring an additional 371,852 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,106,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $326,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,090 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,795,987 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $293,551,000 after purchasing an additional 56,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $173,772,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,808 shares of company stock worth $6,517,633. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

