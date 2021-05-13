Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 1,698 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,905 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CTXS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.62. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

