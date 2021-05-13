Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 2,708 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

The Home Depot stock opened at $317.00 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.20 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.02. The company has a market capitalization of $340.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

