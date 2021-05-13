Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 9,644 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $107.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

