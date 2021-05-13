Robeco Schweiz AG Has $1.61 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $454.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.92 and a 200-day moving average of $398.76. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $263.83 and a one year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

