Robeco Schweiz AG Has $10.20 Million Stock Holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 3.81% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter worth $679,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. 36.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,557.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. Equities analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

