Robeco Schweiz AG Has $14.19 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,825 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture stock opened at $279.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.47. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $174.94 and a 12-month high of $294.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

