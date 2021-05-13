Robeco Schweiz AG Has $15.15 Million Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,738 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.28% of Maximus worth $15,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Maximus by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMS. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,776 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.47. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

