Robeco Schweiz AG Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 305.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW stock opened at $231.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.83. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

