Robeco Schweiz AG Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,600,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 125.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 984,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,838,000 after purchasing an additional 547,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

