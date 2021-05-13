Robeco Schweiz AG Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.49% of Adtalem Global Education worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,114,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,780,000 after purchasing an additional 643,093 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at $11,261,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,960,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 472,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,026,000 after acquiring an additional 198,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

