Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,159 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in AON were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

NYSE:AON opened at $249.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.17. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.25%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.