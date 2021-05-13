Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 12,948 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,948 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.28% of Valmont Industries worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $246.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

