Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 38,865 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 38,865 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $195.54 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.14.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

