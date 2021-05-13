Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 99,632 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,632 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

