Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $18.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RKT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

RKT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 208,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,315,695. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

