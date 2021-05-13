Rocket Companies (RKT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $18.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $21.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $18.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $23.00 to $21.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $26.00.

4/29/2021 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

4/27/2021 – Rocket Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

4/21/2021 – Rocket Companies was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

3/15/2021 – Rocket Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:RKT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.58. 10,024,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,213,998. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $5,475,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

