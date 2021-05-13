Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Sells $29,021,750.00 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.94. 364,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

