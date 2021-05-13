Rocket Pool 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.32 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $212.51 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for $20.67 or 0.00042012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00086039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.35 or 0.01016829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00065758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00109708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

