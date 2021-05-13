Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROKU. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $309.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.72 and its 200-day moving average is $345.11. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of -366.70 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roku by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,455,000 after purchasing an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Roku by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

