Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,742,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,728,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after buying an additional 1,282,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,982,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,535,000 after buying an additional 1,009,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,640,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,174,000 after buying an additional 884,037 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.