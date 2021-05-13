Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Trading Up 5.4%

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.19. Approximately 15,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,115,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMO shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Financial Group lowered shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Romeo Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMO. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $772,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

