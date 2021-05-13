Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Roots from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Roots from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

