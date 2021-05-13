Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.67.

NYSE ROP opened at $429.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.76 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

