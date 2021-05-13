Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $180.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.14% from the stock’s current price.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.47. 33,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,620. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $359,336,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 791,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,919,000 after acquiring an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,672,000 after acquiring an additional 231,486 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

