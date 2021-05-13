Rosenblatt Securities Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $330.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lifted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Shares of SQ traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,604,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $11,036,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $1,192,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Square by 37.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 1.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 123,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

