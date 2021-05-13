Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $36,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $443,766,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after purchasing an additional 317,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 110.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 552,717 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,436,000 after purchasing an additional 290,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

ROST traded up $1.48 on Thursday, reaching $125.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,166. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average is $116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,199,252.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.